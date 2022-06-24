THE job is literally only half done for Panorama FC.
The Goats will start the back half of the 2022 Western Premier League season this Saturday afternoon at Proctor Park, hoping that the rest of their campaign goes just as well as the first half did.
The unbeaten competition leaders take on Dubbo Bulls this round with a three point buffer at the top of the table over nearest challengers Orange Waratahs.
Panorama have been setting the standard for much of the season so far as they boast eight wins and two draws while Bulls have had a rollercoaster campaign, with five wins, a draw and four losses to date.
Bulls have been one of the toughest teams in the competition to get a read on.
They let seven go past them in a heavy loss to second-placed Orange Waratahs but had thrashed Orana Spurs 5-0 a week earlier, and their form since has remained mixed.
Despite the ups and downs they still travel to Bathurst fifth on the table and well positioned to try and launch a late season resurgence.
But Panorama will be favourites for this game as they try and keep distance between themselves and the rest of their rivals.
The boys and red and black come into the game off a hard earned 2-all draw with Bathurst '75 - the only time this year Panorama have dropped any points at home.
Panorama coach Ricky Guihot said that while his side will sport the favourites tag he's aware of what the 2020 champions are capable of.
"If you go purely on the ladder that's probably the way it should be looked at, but any team that's got Scott Fox involved in any capacity you never take that team lightly," he said.
"I can guarantee he'll have something cooked up and he'll have learned a lot about the way that we go about things based on the first time we played them so I expect it to be a tough game.
"I know they conceded seven to Tahs but they came close to Barnies, who I think are a hard side to play, so they'll come here ready. They've done well, with the things that have gone wrong, to still be well entrenched in that top six."
Panorama came back from a two goal deficit against Bathurst '75 to maintain their unbeaten status.
That second half performance contained the sort of attitude that Guihot's been admiring for most of their season.
"I went into the change room and the boys were disappointed by the fact that they weren't mentally ready for that first half and they weren't up for the pace and enthusiasm that 75s came at them with. We've had a good chat about that," he said.
"I couldn't be happier with the boys. They're in a good headspace and they're getting on really well. There's a great chemistry and it's helping to get them results even when it looks like they shouldn't be getting them.
"They've really bought into what Tony [Clancy, co-coach] and I have asked of them. They always go out there and execute when they identify an issue that needs to be addressed.
Panorama will look to address some missing firepower in attack with Will Fitzpatrick and Jaiden Culbert unavailable this Saturday.
Kick-off is 3pm at Proctor Park.
