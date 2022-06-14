Bathurst's under 12s and 14s girls test themselves in Country Cup action

BATHURST'S under 12s and 14s girls sides tested themselves in the Football NSW Country Cup over the weekend, at home and Goulburn respectively, coming away with mixed results.
But despite missing out on the top prize both Bathurst squads came away with a handful of impressive victories, each showing improvement across the course of the long weekend.
The under 12s began their weekend in style at Proctor Park by taking down Eurobodalla 3-0 and Southern Tablelands 2-0 but went down later in the day 2-0 to eventual champions Griffith.
They returned the next day with losses against Shoalhaven (4-0) and Orange (1-0) but Bathurst coach Ian Fry said those scorelines hide the fact that his squad definitely showed improvement with every match.
"They started the weekend off really well with those two wins but unfortunately had three losses that followed. The girls were getting better with each game, even though the results didn't look that way," he said.
"They're a close knit group of girls and they got a great couple of wins out of the weekend so all in all it's looking really good for them."
Those results saw Bathurst finish fourth in the six-team competition.
Fry said that the team have been showcasing plenty of skill since the start of this year and have come along leaps and bounds in that time.
"A lot of this team have been together for the last two years, with a small handful of new teams in the group. I've had them since February this year and I've seen a lot of growth in that time," he said.
"During the weekend I saw the best games I've ever seen from a few of the girls but unfortunately those best games probably didn't click at the same time, but it's great to see a lot of improvement.
"We just took out the title of Western Branch champions by having a four game series against Orange and we finished slightly ahead of them. The Orange and Bathurst battles were very close. That 1-0 loss against them was a very even match."
Fry's attention now turns towards the Forbes gala day on June 26.
Meanwhile, the Bathurst under 14s had their share of ups and downs at Goulburn, ending their competition with an even split of three wins and three defeats.
Those results saw the Bathurst girls finish in third place.
Bathurst's best result of the weekend came in their first game, where they took down Dubbo for the first time in a 4-2 victory.
The team then went down 5-0 to eventual winners Shoalhaven before bouncing back with a 4-1 win over Southern Tablelands.
In the second round of matches in the four-team competition Bathurst went down to Dubbo (4-3) and Shoalhaven (2-0) but bettered their previous effort against Southern Tablelands in a 5-0 win.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
