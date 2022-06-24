Collegians looking to continue form in run home to the finals

After struggling for numbers in the opening rounds, Collegians Mystified will be hoping to build some similar form that saw them win the last three Bathurst Netball Association A grade titles.
Collegians won the last three grand finals contested, from 2018-2020 (2021 was never completed due to COVID-19), but had a slow start to the season due to unavailabilities, ultimately resulted in a loss to Bulldogs Verdelho a forfeit to Panthers.
"They've only had the one lost, which was to Bulldogs in the first week," Collegians coach Melissa Noonan said.
"We have actually struggled a bit with numbers. The first game we were short on numbers and that obviously played a bit of havoc.
"Again, with numbers, we had to forfeit to Panthers. It is what it is, the times we live in."
Since forfeiting to Panthers in round four, Collegians has won its last four games - a 65-57 win over Superstars United, a 42-36 victory over Bulldogs Verdelho and a 55-47 success over Mana, which came last Saturday.
"We've had a bit of a consistent run, with a few wins on the board, which is really nice," Noonan said.
"The girls have gelled really well and I'm really happy with their performances and how they're playing."
This Saturday, Noonan's team is up against Superstars, who they defeated last month.
That result was a six-point win and Noonan is expecting another close game again.
"I think it'll be a close game," she said.
"I know Superstars have struggled for numbers as well. I think it's going to cause havoc for all teams.
"I wasn't actually there for the last Superstars game but I know the girls were pushed by them, but pulled ahead at the end of the game.
"It'll be a good game and hard fought no doubt."
Noonan was full of praise for the way her entire team is playing, but did highlight 16-year-old Hallie Wolfenden, who has just come into the squad this season.
"I've been a bit lucky, all nine of them have been playing well," she said.
"We've got a new girl that's come into the team, Hallie Wolfenden. She's only a baby, not turned long 16. To be playing up into A grade is just fantastic.
"She's just loving it every minute and the girls are really loving playing with her. We're excited to see her game develop, in a higher grade."
