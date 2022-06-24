Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst '75 begins second half of Western Premier League campaign in home game with Orange CYMS

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 24 2022 - 2:09am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOMENTUM: Toma Curry and Bathurst '75 are chasing another win over Orange CYMS. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

BATHURST '75 will look to covert the promising football they showed over the opening half of the Western Premier League season into a new level of play, starting with this Saturday's match at home against Orange CYMS.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.