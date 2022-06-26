Western Advocate
A record crowd raised vital funds for Veritas House at its Winter Ball

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 26 2022 - 3:00am
Corporate Services Manager Narelle Stocks, CEO Jody Pearce, Chair of the Board Geoff Hastings and former CEO Robert McAlary pictured at the ball.

A CAPACITY crowd came together on Saturday evening to support the work of Veritas House, raising $50,000 for the charity in the process.

