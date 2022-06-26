A CAPACITY crowd came together on Saturday evening to support the work of Veritas House, raising $50,000 for the charity in the process.
The Veritas House Winter Ball was held at Bathurst Goldfields, and was attended by a record crowd of 400 people.
The event was a celebration of the local organisation's 40-year history of supporting young people through homelessness services and foster care not only in Bathurst but across the region.
Veritas House first opened its doors in 1981 and it continues to offer accommodation and support services to more than 800 vulnerable children and young people annually across the Central West.
With offices in Bathurst and Orange it has grown to become one of the region's largest providers of foster care, youth homelessness, family support and clinical services.
During the evening guests heard first hand accounts about the work the charity does, its history and the difference it has made to children and young people who have used its services over the past 40 years.
Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce said she was overwhelmed by the support shown to the charity on Saturday evening, thanking everyone who had made the evening such a success.
She said months and months of planning went into the fundraiser, to ensure its success.
"It was a huge effort. On the ground we support a lot of young people and families who are in crisis this kind of event was huge for us to try and organise as an extension to what we do every day, but we did it to raise awareness and to raise the profile of Veritas and the work it does."
She said it has been 10 years since its last ball, which was held to celebrate the organisation's 30 years of service to the community.
"It was a special event, we had about 120 people.
"Tonight we've got about 400, so that's awesome."
She thanked everyone who has not only been part of the evening, but supported the work that Veritas House undertakes.
"I'm really glad that a lot of people came out for Veritas, because what we do counts.
"The work we do changes lives."
The money raised through the evening for Veritas House will help break the cycle of youth homelessness in the community.
Ms Pearce said access to affordable housing in the region continues to be the greatest barrier for young people and all proceeds from the ball will go towards Veritas' Transitional Housing Appeal, aiming to provide accommodation to young people moving from homelessness to independence.
Ms Pearce thanked everyone for their support of the night in particular platinum sponsor VERTO as well as Peak Connect, Bathurst RSL, Bathurst Goldfields, Raine and Horne Bathurst, The Persuader and Bathurst Regional Security.
She also thanked the staff of Veritas, both past and present, for the work they do in the community.
