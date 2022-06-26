There were a few sad faces at the Bathurst Skate Park on Sunday morning, after the foggy weather caused the TOTEM Skate Workshop to be postponed.
The free event was set to bring the community together, providing kids with some new skating skills and helping build their confidence levels.
Centacare Bathurst manager of early childhood and community programs Annette Meyers, along with community programs facilitator Julie Hall were instrumental in organising the event and both said it was very disappointing having to reschedule.
"We've already got some tentative dates so we'll confirm that with the TOTEM Collective and let everybody know the rescheduled date as soon as we can," Ms Meyers said.
"We're hoping that we can get the date locked in early this week."
Though the fog proved hazardous causing the ramps to become slippery, it wasn't all bad news.
The free sausage sizzle and jumping castle still made an appearance at the skate park for those who attended.
Ms Meyers said they are hoping to secure a date during the upcoming school holidays and plan to change the times, starting the workshop later in the day to prevent the early morning fog from becoming an issue again.
Though everyone is welcome to attend the event, workshop participants must register prior to attending.
With the change of date, locals who hadn't booked or weren't able to make it originally are encouraged to get in contact and secure a spot in the workshop once the new date has been confirmed.
"TOTEM are highly regarded in the skating arena," Ms Meyers said.
"This is one of the things we're able to do to bring community together and it's a great way, not only to bring people together, but for children to learn new skills and build confidence."
There are different workshops to suit everyone, ranging from beginners up to skateboard enthusiasts.
All skating equipment will be supplied on the day and there will be a skateboard and helmet prize up for grabs, courtesy of Surf Skate 'N' Street Bathurst.
The event is subsidised by NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to support children, young people and families, and to encourage them to connect with each other and their local community.
