Western Advocate

TOTEM Skate Workshop at Bathurst Skate Park postponed due to weather

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 26 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Hall and Annette Meyers working hard to quickly reschedule community event. Picture: Amy Rees.

There were a few sad faces at the Bathurst Skate Park on Sunday morning, after the foggy weather caused the TOTEM Skate Workshop to be postponed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.