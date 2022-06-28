It was all about lucky number four for the Turnbull family, who celebrated multiple milestones on the weekend.
Harness racing trainer Steve Turnbull brought up an impressive feat, securing his 4000th win on Saturday night at Parkes.
To make it even more special, Steve's son Mitch drove the runner to victory which saw him notch up 400 driving wins.
Steve's daughter-in-law Carly also celebrated her 40th birthday, so there was a lot to toast to on Sunday.
