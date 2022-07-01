It was an exciting evening for Bathurst aviation enthusiasts with the local aero club and WardAir Flying School receiving national awards.
Members attended a small awards ceremony on Sunday, June 26, to celebrate the two clubs.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch was at the event.
