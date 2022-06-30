Western Advocate
What's on

See all the photos from the 2022 Veritas House Winter Ball

June 30 2022 - 1:00am
Bathurst Goldfield's was the venue for the Veritas House 2022 Winter Ball, marking 40 years since the charity began operations in Bathurst.

