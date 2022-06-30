Bathurst Goldfield's was the venue for the Veritas House 2022 Winter Ball, marking 40 years since the charity began operations in Bathurst.
Around 400 guests attended the function, which raised $50,000 in support of the charity's Transitional Youth Housing Appeal, which provides accommodation to young people transitioning from homelessness to independence, allowing them to reach their full potential.
Veritas House operates in both Bathurst and Orange, where it has grown to become one of the region's largest providers of foster care, youth homelessness, family support and clinical services.
