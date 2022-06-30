IT'S set to be a wet start to the public school holidays and July, with more than 30 millimetres of rain forecast to fall in Bathurst in the coming days.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bathurst could receive up to 31mm between Friday and Sunday, with the heaviest fall likely to be on Sunday, where there's an 80 per cent chance of up to 15mm.
While it won't be the ideal start to the break for students, it won't be much better for attendees of the opening night of the Bathurst Winter Festival on Saturday, with up to 6mm forecast to fall.
There is an 80 per cent chance of up 10mm of rain on Friday.
Further east, forecast rainfall is expected be more substantial, with Lithgow a chance to receive up to 70mm between Friday and Sunday.
In 2022, Bathurst has recorded a total of 335.2mm of rainfall, which has been recorded at the Bathurst Airport.
