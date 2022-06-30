Western Advocate
Bathurst forecast to receive over 30 millimetres of rain across first three days of July

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:18am, first published 2:06am
RAIN IS ON THE WAY: It's expected to be a wet start to July for the Bathurst region.

IT'S set to be a wet start to the public school holidays and July, with more than 30 millimetres of rain forecast to fall in Bathurst in the coming days.

