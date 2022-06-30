Bathurst Regional Art Gallery has a host of activities in store for children and adults alike during the upcoming July school holidays.
The activities include free drop-in drawing sessions to educator and artist led workshops and even a wine tasting.
Advertisement
BRAG will host sketch sessions on each Sunday of the school holidays [July 3, 10 and 17 from 10:30am to 12:30pm] for children of all ages to take inspiration from Hill End-based artist Luke Sciberras' Side of the Sky exhibition.
During the second week of the school holidays, BRAG educator-led print making workshops will be held for children aged eight and up, which will also take inspiration from the aforementioned exhibition.
BRAG educator Lulu Smith said the school holiday workshops play a vital role in helping students embrace their artistic side.
"The print workshops will involve drypoint etching and monoprinting, using a host of animals and other subjects present in Luke's exhibition as a basis," Ms Smith said.
"There's so much more to artistic development than painting and drawing, and I want to give students freedom to explore their own creative direction."
Ms Smith said BRAG workshops always prove to be popular every school holiday period.
"There's regular participants who come every time, as well as a host of new faces, so the interest is definitely there," she said.
"These workshops are critical to helping young people in the Bathurst community enhance their appreciation for visual arts in an environment that encourages freedom of expression."
Monotype and foam block printing will run on Wednesday, July 13 from 1.30pm to 3:30pm and dry-point etching will run Thursday 14 July from 10.30am to 12:30pm.
Each workshop costs $10 for BRAGS members and $12 for non-members (plus booking fee).
For the adults, BRAG will run an Art of Wine event on Tuesday, July 12 that will focus on Mr Sciberras' collaboration with Renzaglia Wines for the di Renzo wine range, which features sketches of threatened Central West species on the labels.
Tickets cost $30 for BRAGS members and $35 non-members (plus booking fee) and include light refreshments.
On Saturday, July 16, artist Anna Horne will lead a workshop in making cast concrete sculptures from everyday items.
Using the force of gravity to their advantage, participants will make objects that explore the materiality of concrete and visual concepts of light and heavy, soft and hard, familiar and strange.
Advertisement
Participants will create their own unique sculptures to take home (after it finishes drying out).
The Concrete Casting Workshop will run from 10:30am to 1:30pm, with tickets costing $25 for BRAGS members and $30 for non-members (plus booking fee).
Bookings are essential for all events. For more information, visit www.bathurstart.com.au or the BRAG Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.