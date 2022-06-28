Have you ever wanted to enjoy all the flavours Annie's Ice Cream has to offer all in one sitting?
Well now you have the opportunity, with the ice cream parlour set to host an 'all you can eat night' during the first week of the Bathurst Winter Festival on Wednesday, July 6.
Annie's Ice Cream owner Lisa Pitts said spots are booking fast for the event.
"Last year when we did it for the first time, we had people who ate non-stop," she said.
"A lot of people didn't change flavours but then last year we had two boys who wanted to try all 24 flavours we had out. Unfortunately, they stopped at 22.
"We'll be closed during the event, like a private function. It should have a really exciting atmosphere and we'll be giving bigger bowls for people to eat from."
While the event has been well received in the past, Ms Pitts said she's only planning to run one 'all you can eat night' during the festival.
She said she was full of praise for the winter festival, which will provide a welcome financial hit for businesses after a tough two years with COVID-19.
"The winter festival is amazing. Last year the atmosphere was great," she said.
"In 2019, the furthest traveller we had was a man from the Northern Territory. We've had a lot of people coming from Queensland too. They're choosing to come down to Bathurst for the winter festival.
"This is the best thing council has done to help out businesses during winter."
Cost for the 'all you can eat night' is $45 for adults and $25 for children under 12.
The event will run from 5.30pm-7pm.
To purchase tickets, contact Annie's on 6331 8088.
