A man in his 20s is "incredibly lucky" to be alive after the ute he was driving collided with a train at a level crossing on Tuesday morning
Shortly before 9am on June 28, NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the level crossing near Keiths Lane, off Brolgan Road just west of Parkes, after a ute had been hit by a train.
Advertisement
Three paramedic road crews were dispatched to the scene and on arrival treated the driver of the ute, a man in his 20s, for suspected neck injuries.
READ MORE:
Paramedics also assessed two male train operators believed to be in their 50s.
Too often collisions like these result in tragedy.- NSW Ambulance inspector Peter Rowlands
All three patients were transported to Parkes hospital in a stable condition.
NSW Ambulance inspector Peter Rowlands said the man driving the ute was incredibly lucky to avoid any serious injuries.
"Too often collisions like these result in tragedy," he said.
"The train operators appeared to be shaken up and were also transported to hospital for observation.
"This is a reminder to all drivers to be vigilant and careful when approaching level crossings, particularly in regional areas, to ensure they cross safely."
Central West Police District officers were also on the scene, and inspector Shane Jessop said the young man was lucky to escape the accident and be in a stable condition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.