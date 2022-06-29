Western Advocate

Crime stats reveal steal from motor vehicles is on the rise

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
June 29 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chifley's top cop, Supt Bob Noble.

IN A frustrating result for Bathurst Police, crime stats released earlier this month reveal theft from cars has almost doubled in a 12-month period.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.