Two men accused of attempting to blackmail a Bathurst woman have yet to enter pleas to the charges against them, with delays in the matter frustrating the local court.
Matters against former Bathurst mayor, Bobby Bourke, and his co-accused, Darryl Leahey, were mentioned again before Magistrate Kevin Hockey in Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, but both were adjourned for a further two weeks.
Advertisement
The matters were last mentioned on June 15, when Evan Dowd, lawyer for one of the accused, Leahey, indicated facts in his matter still required settling.
The pair were charged by police in November last year following investigations into a threatening letter sent to the victim.
Bourke, 66, of Leo Grant Drive, Kelso, did not appear in court on Wednesday, solicitor Shane Cunningham, acting as an agent for RGS Law, telling the court Bourke was excused from attending.
Bourke is facing charges of being a holder of public office misconduct himself and demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
MAKING NEWS:
When dealing with Bourke's matter, DPP solicitor Mr Halls told the court it was a joint adjournment application, saying he understood the accused had to review and sign the facts.
Clearly frustrated, Mr Hockey replied the matter "was in for committal today".
"I'm sick and tired of this. I'm sure you can hear the frustration in my voice," he said.
"It happens constantly."
Mr Hockey was told the parties were asking for another two weeks, until July 13.
Bourke's co-accused, Darryl Anthony Leahey, 63, of Violet Street, South Bathurst, who was charged with demand with menaces intend influence public duty, was present in court on Wednesday.
Mr Halls told the court that it was likely Leahey's solicitor, Evan Dowd "would need time to go over the facts with his client".
Mr Dowd confirmed this, saying: "We were expecting them five weeks ago and got them yesterday."
Both matters were put over until July 13 for committal.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.