Groundbreaking: Book looks at how the Blue Mountains came to be

A NEW book that takes a closer look at the Blue Mountains is being sold in Bathurst.
The Blue Mountains: Exploring Landscapes Shaped By The Underlying Rocks, Uplift And Erosion aims to fill a gap in publications about the area.
Geophysicist, bushwalker and main author Peter Hatherly and co-author, naturalist and local photographer Ian Brown say the 204-page hardback has been written for the general reader and is "lavishly illustrated with beautiful photographs, explanatory diagrams and original maps based on high resolution aerial survey".
They say the illustrations help readers understand the geological processes and locations in the mountains, both familiar and unfamiliar.
Mr Brown said he hopes the book will become "an essential guidebook and reference enjoyed by everyone who wants to know more about the Blue Mountains".
The Blue Mountains: Exploring Landscapes Shaped By The Underlying Rocks, Uplift And Erosion is available at Books Plus Bathurst.
