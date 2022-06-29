Western Advocate
Photos

Faces in the crowd as Bathurst High welcomes Dubbo College to town for the Astley Cup

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 29 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST High Campus played host on Wednesday, when Dubbo College travelled to town for the final round of the Astley Cup.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.