BATHURST High Campus played host on Wednesday, when Dubbo College travelled to town for the final round of the Astley Cup.
The two schools contested tennis, hockey and boys and girls soccer on Wednesday, with the rest of the sports - netball, basketball, athletics and rugby league - to be contested on Friday, July 29, due to the teachers' strike on Thursday.
Orange had already won the Astley Cup before Wednesday's action, having defeated Bathurst and Dubbo in round one and two respectively.
Bathurst, however, were crowned Mulvey Cup winners after defeating Dubbo in the debate on Wednesday.
