A TERM of representative team selections don't come much better than the one Holy Family School have enjoyed.
The Kelso school have seen five of their students selected in Polding teams across three sports over the last school term.
Holy Family's Jock Robinson, Will Curtin and Lily Dawson were selected in Polding teams while Leyla Gibbons and Mia Grabham represented Polding in hockey.
Acting principal Margie Locke said it's been a very special term for the school in a sporting sense.
"We're enormously proud. The sporting success has been amazing over the last term," she said.
"We had the Diocesan rugby 10s gala day recently and our team ended up being champions, so in August they'll go to St Joseph's College in Hunter's Hill to play in a final. That's a fantastic achievement from the kids in that team."
Dawson was victorious in the cross country Polding trials, where she competed alongside fellow Holy Family students William Marr, Oliver Hanrahan, Angus Gillies, Curtin, Fraser and Emmett Jones and Beau Gibson.
Leyla Gibbons and Mia Grabham competed at the NSW PSSA Girls Hockey Championships from May 31 to June 3, helping Polding achieve a strong fifth place finish in the 13-team competition.
Locke said the five Polding representatives have put in the hard work to achieve their selections.
"In Polding cross country trials at Eastern Creek we had Lily Dawson be a gold medallist there, so she'll represent Polding in PSSA. That's a wonderful achievement on a tough course," she said.
"We also had earlier in the Leyla Gibbons and Mia Grabham from our school selected in the Polding hockey team, and last week Jock Robinson and Will Curtin represented our Diocesan team at their Polding trials."
Dawson will now be competing at the All Schools & PSSA Cross Country Championships on July 22.
Robinson and Curtin's All Schools & PSSA Rugby Union Championships campaign will run from August 23 to 25 in Mudgee.
Along with their upcoming rugby union endeavour, there's another exciting team event on the horizon for the school.
"Earlier in the year our team played in the Paul Kelly Cup and they made it through to the finals in Sydney, which will be played in August. That's really exciting. We've seen some of our teams in the past make finals at the SCG for the cup," she said.
"Everyone's feeling really proud of all our school's achievements at the moment, and it's great to see that they participate with a really healthy and spirited attitude. When you're participating on a Diocesan level it's about the friendships that you make when you come up to that elite level.
"The kids really thrive on that so apart from the great sportsmanship it fosters lovely friendships across the Diocese."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
