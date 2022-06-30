Western Advocate
Holy Family Primary School enjoys five Polding selections across term

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated June 30 2022 - 9:36pm, first published 5:00am
SPORTING STARS: Holy Family's Jock Robinson, Will Curtin and Lily Dawson were selected in Polding teams while Leyla Gibbons and Mia Grabham represented Polding in hockey.

A TERM of representative team selections don't come much better than the one Holy Family School have enjoyed.

