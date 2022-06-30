A BETTING plunge for Don Arthur in the lead up to the opening event of Wednesday night's Bathurst Paceway meeting was an indication from punters that they thought the three-year-old was untouchable.
Their prediction was accurate.
Don Arthur ($1.15 favourite) cruised to a win as comfortable as they come in the Poster Boy @ Llowalong Farms Pace (1,730 metres), beating closest rivals Tulhurst Terror ($26, Nathan Hurst) and Lexy Can Bern ($12, Jason Hewitt) by 17 metres.
Nathan Turnbull is the sixth trainer in the space of two years to have Don Arthur in their stable but he's the first of them to string back-to-back wins with the son of Sweet Lou.
In his first start for Turnbull at Canberra Don Arthur finished runner-up but he returned to the track the following week to crush his rivals by 20 metres.
On Wednesday he produced a similarly devastating performance.
"He's got really high speed, that's his biggest asset," Rue said.
"Pretty much everything they've told me about him was how it panned out. They said he's a bit green but he's got push button speed for a horse his class.
"I think you'll see him winning nice races one day.
"They were talking before the race about how short [priced] he was. It was his first start at Bathurst, which is tougher than Canberra, but you can see why that was the case now. The punters knew how good he was.
"He's still got a lot to learn but that's exciting because there's a lot of talent to go with it."
Don Arthur got away well from gate four to match pace with inside starter Lexy Can Bern at the start of Wednesday's race.
Rue worked to the front before the turn while Tulhurst Terror took the long route around the field to eventually settle at the head of the running line.
Olivia Frisby tried to make a three wide move from the rear of the field with Far Out Ringo but was left battling the breeze throughout the final lap as she couldn't find a path in front of Tulhurst Terror.
Nathan Hurst had to start working Tulhurst Terror with 500 metres to go while Rue sat still as a stone on his leader, who gradually pulled away from the bunch.
With a couple of flicks of the reins Don Arthur said goodbye to the field, leaving Tulhurst Terror and Lexy Can Bern to fight it out for the runner-up spot in a photo finish.
The winning mile rate was a new career best of 1:57.5.
The win moves Don Arthur to a career record of four wins and five minor placings from 18 career starts.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
