THERE'S no doubting the passion that Riley Carter and Leon Mokaraka have for Bathurst Panthers, but this week they could not have been more excited to be wearing Sydney Roosters colours.
It's not just because they admire current Roosters NRL players, but that they are now aligned with the Bondi club themselves as part of its junior development program.
Hard charging prop Mokaraka and silky-skilled halfback Carter have been standouts for Bathurst Panthers since joining the Group 10 Junior Rugby League ranks.
Their reputations were such that Roosters talent scouts came to watch them in action for the under 13 Panthers. They liked what they saw and reached out to their coach Mick Carter.
The scouts came to watch them again and after the duo produced another consistently strong performance, they were signed up as members of the Roosters' under 13s junior development program squad.
"I was shocked, I was like getting feels everywhere, I was pretty excited. I was like 'Woah, this is so good,'," Mokaraka said.
"It felt amazing, it was so good when they asked us to come down.
"I go for Newcastle, but I like Jared [Waerea-Hargreaves], he goes good, I love him and I love Joey Manu as well."
Carter, who won't turn 13 until August, shared the same feelings.
"I was just very nervous to play when I found out they were watching, but I was very excited," he said.
"I was very excited to go down and thought it would be a good experience.
"I go for the Roosters, my favourite player is James Tedesco."
On Monday night at Matraville Sports High, the pair joined 18 other squad members for a training session.
Not only did they get their now prized Roosters shirts, but they got their first taste of working within the professional set up.
"I thought it would be awesome, but I was also a bit nervous to start, but once I got out there it was good," Carter said.
"We did a bit of two-on-three stuff, just the basics and getting off the line.
"We did a couple of drills, played a game of touch and did stuff on tackling, just getting up off that line," Mokaraka added.
"Most of the players were from the city, but there were a couple of country boys."
Four more training sessions will follow before the Bathurst talents get their chance to play as Roosters for the first time.
On July 13 the duo will take part in a gala day at Manly's Nolan Reserve, taking on Manly, Parramatta, the Central Coast Roosters and Souths.
Six days later Mokaraka and Carter will get to test themselves against the St George Dragons at Henson Park.
"Yeah it is a bit weird, we've been playing like Pat's and Cowra and now we're in the big leagues," Mokaraka said.
"I always wanted to play in the NRL, I've just always thought it would be amazing if I could make it."
"It's a really good opportunity. Yeah I can't wait," Carter added.
While they can't wait for their chance to rip in as Roosters - especially given the prospect of remaining in the development program through to under 16s - both the star halfback and talented prop are eager to see their Bathurst Panthers push for a title this season.
The Panthers will next be in action on Friday night against Cowra at Carrington Park.
"We've been going pretty good, we've lost one but that was only by two points to Bloomfield. We're back on top of the ladder now," Carter said.
