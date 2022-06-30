MENZI White woke up on Wednesday morning determined to make her last Astley Cup soccer match a special one.
The Bathurst High School captain got her wish as she scored the breakthrough opening goal for her side in what would eventually be a 2-0 win for the home side at Proctor Park.
"This morning I set myself the goal of winning my last Astley Cup game and scoring a goal," White said.
"Dubbo beat us in the Western grand final a couple of weeks ago so we knew that we'd have to step up and work hard.
White nearly put a goal away midway through the first half when a shot from just outside the penalty area went a foot over the crossbar.
Her breakthrough moment would come from a similar spot.
The match was heading towards a nil-all half-time score when White got a strong shot away despite coming under pressure from the Dubbo defence.
The shot caught the goalkeeper slightly off their line as it curled into the top left of the goal, leading to jubilant scenes for the Bathurst players and their fans on the sidelines.
Bathurst survived Dubbo's best period of play for the first 10 minutes after the half-time break and after emerging through that passage unscathed it seemed to lift the hosts for the remainder of the match.
When Sam Brown found the second goal of the day for Bathurst it looked like an impossible road back for the Dubbo team.
The win ultimately gave Bathurst a 56 point lead in their Astley Cup tie over Dubbo at the end of day one.
White said the Bathurst High team has been great to be a part of.
"For a school team we're actually quite a close-knit group. We've spent a lot of time together over the years," she said.
"We get on really well and we always back each other up and support one another."
It was a clean sweep for the Bathurst High School girls' soccer team in this year's Astley Cup, following their 2-0 victory over Orange High School in the opening tie.
So far the team are the only Bathurst High squad to keep a perfect record over their two matches.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
