Western Advocate

Teachers around the Central West gather in Bathurst taking industrial action

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 30 2022 - 5:02am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teachers around the Central West strike in Bathurst

In a bid to make their voices louder, Catholic and public school teachers from around the Central West rallied in Bathurst as part of a historic statewide strike.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.