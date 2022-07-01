Free flu shots have been extended until July 17, following concerns that vaccination rates aren't as high as they should be.
According to NSW Health's most recent statistics, only 39 per cent of Bathurst residents have received their flu vaccination.
Forbutt's Pharmacy pharmacist Sam Forbutt encourages everyone to make the most of the initiative and get vaccinated while it's free.
"Looking at the figures today that the NSW Government released, there's still a lot of people who haven't had it [the flu shot]," Mr Forbutt said.
"It's certainly recommended to have it done because there is a lot going around at the moment and a lot of people have said they've suffered when they've had the flu."
Despite numbers being low, Mr Forbutt said the initiative has certainly encouraged people to get vaccinated and he hopes this continues now that the cut-off date has been extended.
Forbutt's Pharmacy has seen a significant increase in the number of flu vaccinations given since they've been free.
"We have had about 800 people come through which is quite an uptake, normally in June we only do 100 or 200," Mr Forbutt said.
"It's been really encouraging to see so many people come and get their flu shot so far, but for anyone who hasn't had it, don't delay.
"Come and get it done as soon as you can. We'll be accepting as many people as we can up until the 17th. After that we'll still be doing it, it just won't be free."
Residents are reminded that they can receive their flu shot and COVID vaccination at the same time.
Those over 65 or with chronic conditions are now able to have their fourth dose of a COVID vaccine, depending on when they received their first booster.
In the Bathurst region, the over 65s are leading the way with their flu shots, sitting a 73.4 per cent vaccinated.
They're followed by the 50 to 65-year-olds who are sitting at 48.5 percent, then children aged six months to five years at 32.7 per cent.
Out of those aged between 15 and 50, only 26.7 per cent of the Bathurst population have received their flu jab, with 20.2 per cent of five to 15-year-olds vaccinated.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the low figures statewide are a concern and he urges families to make the most of the extended initiative, especially with school holidays about to begin.
These numbers are particularly concerning given in the last month, four times as many kids have been admitted to Sydneys two childrens hospitals with flu than with COVID," Mr Hazzard said.
It only takes a few minutes to get a flu jab but that time could mean the difference between you or one of your loved ones ending up in ICU so please, book in today."
