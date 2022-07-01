IT'S one of the tougher trips for a team to make in the Western Premier League and Panorama FC have to face Parkes Cobras this Saturday after their first loss of the season.
That makes the trip west for the Goats a great test for how well they can bounce back from the feeling of defeat, especially against a squad who always find another level on their home turf.
Panorama were far from disappointing in a 1-0 loss to the Dubbo Bulls and they won't feel as if there's a mountain to claim in order to get themselves back to their best for the Cobras clash.
Even with the ladder situation at the top of the table becoming more compact Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said his side are not feeling the pinch this week.
"We've only lost the one game, so it's really just about how we grow from that. That's the biggest thing. It seems to be worrying other people more than it worries us," he said.
"Bulls turned up ready to play and they took the three points that they deserved, so fair play to them. We have to move on from that and focus on this week."
Parkes go into the game off a 5-2 win over Lithgow Workmen's FC, where Mitch Hutchings and Brent Morgan each struck twice for the Cobras.
Prior to that they beat Mudgee Wolves 3-1 and they've shown some of their credentials during draws with Barnstoneworth United, Bulls and Orange Waratahs.
Cobras now sit sixth with a seven point buffer over closest rival Orana Spurs and will be doing everything they can to cement their place in the all-important top six.
But Panorama didn't get themselves to their current position with an average football and they're keen to show why they should still be considered the team to beat in 2022.
"Parkes are a whole different kettle of fish at home," Guihot said.
"They get Mitch Hutchings and Alec Bateson there at home. They drew with Waratahs and Bulls, and it's tough going up against them at full strength.
"I think they could be a much better side if they were able to travel with their full contingency."
Guihot said the coming weeks will be a good test for not only his players but for him and Tony Clancy as coaches.
"It's one of those things where we need to give the guys the correct information to go out and handle the situation, and that's where Tony and I need to put our hands up," he said.
"We've also got to remember that this same group of players got 26 of an available 30 points going into that game. You don't just lost that overnight. It's not something that falls by the wayside.
"What you're looking for at Parkes is an improvement in intensity to win the ball and willingness to retain the ball. If we improve on that then that's all we can ask for."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
