THERE'S starting the back half of the season in positive fashion and then there's what Bathurst '75 did on Saturday afternoon at Proctor Park.
'Positive' feels like an understatement for the performance that the hosts put on for a crushing 8-1 win over Orange CYMS in their Western Premier League clash.
The clinical '75 squad were a class above a CYMS side who were down on personnel for the trip east, as Agieg Aluk feasted in front of the Orange net to score all four of his goals in the opening half.
His brother Athaui also got on the scoresheet twice, with Toma Curry and Tom Rooke completing the rout.
The damage was mostly done during a blistering opening half of football, where '75 blew out to a 5-0 lead.
The scoreline threatened to balloon into something more akin to a rugby score when the hosts scored twice in quick succession shortly after half-time before CYMS started to find some resistance.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said that while Orange weren't at their strongest it shouldn't detract from the improvement his team showed across several facets of their game.
"I'd spoken to Orange's coach before the game and they had players out and had to bring some of their local first grade players into the team, but in saying that we played some good football at times where we kept the ball as well as what we should have been doing against that side," he said.
"We moved the ball really well, kept possession and played with good pace. Defensively we weren't too troubled at all, either.
"We weren't under pressure a lot in this game. When you're playing teams like Panorama, Waratahs and Barnies you don't get as much time on the ball, so it was good to see that we were patient with the ball and we got into good areas to receive it.
"It's great seeing that we can play like that. It's just that we've got to play like that against teams that bring the next level of intensity."
Agieg Aluk becomes just the second player this season to score four goals in a single match, following Guy Burgess' effort for Waratahs against Dubbo Bulls in May's 7-0 result.
Saturday's result gives '75 a 13-2 aggregate over the Orange squad in their two meetings this year.
"CYMS tried really hard and defended really well, and I'm sure they had players in positions that they weren't accustomed to, and they never gave up," Comerford said.
"Two minutes after half-time it was 7-0 and you were thinking that this could be anything, but to CYMS' credit they dug in and were more resilient.
"We tended to be a little less team-focused and more focused on doing things one-out, but it was certainly a good result, and we definitely needed that goal difference because we're lacking in that department because of all the draws we've had."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
