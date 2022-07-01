IT'S been a tough few years with the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Bathurst Winter Festival is set to be back to normal at this year's event.
The 2020 festival was extremely restricted to just illuminations and a drive-in cinema due to the pandemic, while lingering restrictions meant last year's event had numbers capped.
Advertisement
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said he's thrilled to see the winter festival back to normal.
"We've got three weekends and two full weeks of this wonderful festival," he said.
READ MORE:
"With COVID, it's been restricted with the past two years but this is the first time we've opened it up to full two weeks since 2019.
"What a better way to start the school holidays here in Bathurst. Instead of going away for holidays, we've got the McDonalds ice skating, the carousel, the Ferris wheel, Brew and Bite next Friday and Saturday.
"Last time we had the full festival [in 2019], we had 15,000 in the CBD."
While the forecast isn't looking particularly great for the opening weekend of the festival - 28 millimetres of rain has been forecast across Saturday and Sunday - Cr Taylor encouraged people to brave the wet weather.
"Come out and bring your wet weather gear," he said.
"Bring the kids, rug them up and get down here to celebrate this wonderful festival."
There'll be plenty on offer at the opening night of the festival, there'll be ice skating, carnival rides, roving street performers and live music.
Attendees will also be able to indulge in delicious food served up by Bathurst-based and out-of-town businesses including:
There'll be a chance to enjoy mulled wine, cider and brews from:
For more information on the Bathurst Winter Festival, visit the website.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.