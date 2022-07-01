HIS ultimate mission is to defend his 250cc Australian Long Track crown, but star Blayney rider James Sawdy is already impressing in 2022.
Sawdy has travelled around the state contesting long track events and demonstrating why he is a national champion.
The highlight of the year so far for the 19-year-old has without a doubt been his NSW title victory in the 250cc category at Quirindi Raceway last month.
"Being able to add the New South Wales title to my Australian title win was a big thrill and being able to take out another major long track event proved my Australian title win last year was no fluke," he said.
"My KTM bike was on point throughout the meeting, and I was happy with how I rode, and it rewarded me with the best possible New South Wales title result.
"As much as it's nice to get the win for my own satisfaction, it's just as pleasing to achieve it for both my family and of course all my wonderful sponsors, because without any of them this wouldn't have been at all possible."
Apart from competing in the 250cc category, Sawdy is running in the premier Long Track category of 450cc.
He is certainly loving it, finishing the state titles in fourth.
"Naturally, running in the 450s is quite a big step up from the 250s, and I'm really enjoying the challenge of taking on the best riders in the country's premier long track category," Sawdy said.
"When you are running in the 450s, the level of competition is next level and to be competitive, you must have all your ducks in a row - everything from your bike through to yourself as a rider - if you are going to be a challenger at the front of the field.
"Aside from the enjoyment factor of taking on the big guns in the 450s, the constant challenge of taking on the best riders has made me a better rider.
"Two of the goals in the 450s for the future are to continue to develop my KTM bike and to find my feet in order to develop into a consistent front runner."
Sawdy has contested his fair share of long track club race meetings around the blue ribbon events so far this year in both the 250s and 450s, but he also test rode a speedway bike around Nepean Raceway.
He also recently ventured back into four-wheel competition by contesting the latest TEKA Championship round for Endurance Go Karting at Dubbo's Lincoln Country International Raceway. Sawdy led his team to an outstanding second-place finish in the nine-hour event.
For the second half of the year, Sawdy's focus is on the Australian Long Track Titles on September 24-25 at the Gunnedah Showground.
