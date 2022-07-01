Western Advocate

Blayney long track rider James Sawdy is in good form as he builds towards nationals

Updated July 1 2022 - 3:17am, first published 2:00am
YOU BEAUTY: James Sawdy was delighted to win the 250cc NSW title earlier this year. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

HIS ultimate mission is to defend his 250cc Australian Long Track crown, but star Blayney rider James Sawdy is already impressing in 2022.

