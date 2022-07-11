Western Advocate

King's Antiques and Collectables excited to see the return of the Bathurst Winter Festival

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 11 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Wonderful to be back': Bathurst businesses welcome festival return

LOCAL businesses are welcoming the return of the Bathurst Winter Festival this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.