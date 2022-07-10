Finalist honours for Lewellyn in Western Region Training awards

Lewellyn Kingham's focus on her future has paid dividends, with the Year 12 MacKillop College student named as a finalist in the VET Schools Student of the Year section of the Western Region Training Awards.
Lewellyn was recognised for her positive approach to her school based traineeship at Bathurst Health Service, undertaken for her Year 11 and 12 studies.
Lewellyn is currently studying a Cert III in Allied Health with TAFE online while also working at Bathurst Base Hospital once a month.
She said she generally works with a speech pathologist doing oral care and hygiene.
"I also did 80 hours of nursing on the wards. I also go to the gym and help with the physio as well, so I'm kind of mixed around everywhere through hospital," she said.
She said she began the Cert III because she wanted to work with children.
"I was thinking of paediatric nursing, then I was asked about doing a school based traineeship (at the hospital), and straight up I said I'd take it," she said.
She said several other girls at the school have done similar traineeships but in other areas including children and family, communication, business and disability, and recommended other students to consider doing one.
"It's a good way to learn for sure. It gives you a step ahead, and practical experience on the ground.
"You have to do 100 days (to complete the traineeship).
"I'm almost finished."
She said her plans for next year include a gap year, and afterwards applying for speech pathology at a Sydney based university.
As for making it as a finalist, in the Western Region Awards she said she was pretty happy.
"They were in Orange, I had to write a whole lot of information and answer all the questions, like what you do and what skills do you have.
"And then I had to go for an interview, and answer questions there."
She said it was a panel of four women.
"I felt it wasn't too formal, felt relaxed," she said.
She said she considers herself fortunate to have been given the opportunity to do the traineeship.
"I really want to thank the speech pathologist team, they what kept me going, and all the staff at Bathurst Base Hospital, who were so nice," she said.
