Western Advocate
Good News

Finalist honours for Lewellyn in Western Region Training awards

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
July 10 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lewellyn Kingham is currently studying a Cert III in Allied Health with TAFE online while also working at Bathurst Base Hospital once a month.

Lewellyn Kingham's focus on her future has paid dividends, with the Year 12 MacKillop College student named as a finalist in the VET Schools Student of the Year section of the Western Region Training Awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.