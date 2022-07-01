Western Advocate

Matt Chahda gets a wildcard entry for this year's Bathurst 1000

Updated July 1 2022 - 6:25am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPPORTUNITY: Super 2 veteran Matt Chahda will race a wildcard entry in this year's Bathurst 1000.

HE'S always aspired to tackle the Bathurst 1000 and now Matt Chahda will get his chance via a wildcard entry.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.