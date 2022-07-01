HE'S always aspired to tackle the Bathurst 1000 and now Matt Chahda will get his chance via a wildcard entry.
Though he's done laps of Mount Panorama before, the 28-year-old is excited to be the latest Great Race rookie.
"As drivers we aspire to take part in Australia's great race, to have the opportunity this year is an absolute highlight for me," he said.
Having logged 45 Super 2 starts, with a career high fourth place finish in the 2021 season, Chahda has been given the chance to tackle the epic 161-lap enduro in a ZB Commodore supplied by Walkinshaw Andretti United.
Chahda's announcement takes the number of wildcard entries in this year's Bathurst 1000 to four.
Bathurst native Michael Anderson will be amongst the Great Race rookie's on the grid as he campaigns an ex-Dick Johnson Racing Mustang, while Erebus will field a wildcard entry to be raced by Greg Murphy and Richie Stanaway.
The other wildcard is the Triple Eight backed entry of Craig Lowndes and Chahda's Super2 rival Declan Fraser.
Racing is a family affair for the Chahdas which won't change for the Bathurst wildcard with Amin Chahda, team Principal of Matt Chahda Motorsport, in charge of the entry.
MCM will supplement its Dunlop Super2 resources with minor support from WAU and has enlisted seasoned Supercars engineer Wally Storey to act as Team Manager.
"We are delighted that Supercars has granted us a wildcard for Bathurst," Amin Chahda said.
"Our family has shared Matt's dream of driving in main game, and after six seasons in Super2, we will do everything in our power to make his debut a success."
The MCM team is currently working through options on who will share the drive with Matt.
His entry takes the number of cars on the grid for this year's Bathurst 1000 to 29.
