Western Advocate
Photos

Orange CYMS defeat St Pat's 10-6 in the Peter McDonald Premiership

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:23am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WET AND WILD: St Pat's prop Luke Single is stopped in a tackle by Orange CYMS rivals Daniel Mortimer, Cam Jones and Pat Williams. Photo: JUDE KEOGH.

ST Pat's hopes of being part of the final series of the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership hangs in the air after going down 10-6 to Orange CYMS in a wet, cold, muddy and hard-fought Saturday night clash at Wade Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Journalist

I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.