Western Advocate
Photos

Dubbo CYMS were too good for Forbes Magpies winning 34-18

By Tom Barber
Updated July 3 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two tries to Jyie Chapman and some pinpoint kicking from the Dubbo CYMS halves has led them to a win over Forbes Magpies.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.