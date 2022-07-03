IT'S always a frustrating time to miss out on a match due to rain but it's especially the case when you lost your first game of the season in the previous round.
Panorama FC were determined to get back to their winning ways in Saturday's meeting against hosts Parkes Cobras FC in Saturday's Western Premier League match but the poor condition of the fields due to rain meant that wasn't going to happen.
It leaves the clubs searching for an opportunity to play the game at a later date.
The match would have come at an interesting time for both teams, with Panorama looking to hit back after their 1-0 loss to Bulls while the Cobras had the chance to extend the gap between themselves and Orana Spurs in the battle for sixth spot.
That gap has now been reduced to three points after Spurs were winners via forfeit on Saturday against an undermanned Lithgow Workmen's side.
Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot had talked during the lead up to the match about the excitement of playing the Cobras at home, where they always play at a different level.
"I thought they'd be a little higher up the ladder this year, to be honest, but from what I've seen since the start of the year they don't travel well or they don't travel with the full contingent of players. That's the biggest problem," he said.
"And when you're playing in a home-away competition, you're not winning every game at home and you're travelling poorly then it does leave you in that mid-table spot, or lower.
"I think they definitely good be stronger than what they've been. Meghan Kempson, who coaches them, has played at a pretty decent level and has a great understanding of the game and gets them playing nice football. But when you've got such inconsistent sides week to week that makes putting it together very hard."
The Goats' gap at the top of the leaderboard remains at three points as the battle between second and third-placed Orange Waratahs and Bathurst '75 also didn't go ahead on Saturday.
Panorama will now move on to face Lithgow Workmen's next round, should the club get the numbers required to field a side.
"It's interesting to see that Lithgow forfeited as well. I think it's been a struggle for them player-wise, especially fielding a team in the local first grade competition as well. That can make things difficult," Guihot said.
"They'll definitely be up for it though next weekend when we play them down there, they always are. It's always a great game between Panorama and Lithgow."
