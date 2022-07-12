KELSO High students who graduated recently from a TAFE NSW program had the Deputy Premier and a state minister on hand to congratulate them.
The 12 students from Denison College's Kelso High Campus had spent one day a week over six weeks attending the local TAFE campus to get a feel for different careers.
TAFE NSW's Youth Engagement Strategy Plus (YES+) program aims to help students identify potential careers through "vocational tasters" in industries.
Students were also able to visit industry sites and real workplaces as part of the course and, upon completion, they received a TAFE NSW Statement in Youth Engagement.
They were joined at their recent award ceremony by Bathurst MP and Deputy Premier Paul Toole and Minister for Regional Youth Ben Franklin.
"This course is helping young people decide what kind of career they are interested in pursuing and providing them the skills and pathways to kickstart that career," Mr Toole said.
"It is designed to act as a circuit-breaker, providing disengaged school students with the opportunity to come to TAFE NSW and gain foundation skills in an alternative environment and explore their post-school options."
Mr Franklin said he was impressed with the students' renewed interest in study.
"It is wonderful to see the passion this program is igniting in young people who can now visualise the career pathways available to them," he said.
"This program is stemming the flow of young people lost from the education and training systems each year and lifting young people's participation in post-school education and training."
