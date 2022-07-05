Western Advocate

Bathurst Bullet passengers asked to check transport website after Blue Mountains landslip

Updated July 5 2022 - 6:53am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DISRUPTION: The landslip beside the rail line near Blackheath in the Blue Mountains; Bathurst Railway Station. Landslip photo: MP Paul Toole's Facebook page

IT'S not clear whether Bathurst Bullet passengers will be using a replacement coach for one section or all of their journey to Sydney while part of the Blue Mountains train line is closed due to a landslip.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.