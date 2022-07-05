Bathurst Bullet passengers asked to check transport website after Blue Mountains landslip

IT'S not clear whether Bathurst Bullet passengers will be using a replacement coach for one section or all of their journey to Sydney while part of the Blue Mountains train line is closed due to a landslip.
Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway said on Tuesday afternoon that the recent wild weather in the Blue Mountains had caused what he described as a "major landslip" to develop overnight alongside the main western rail line across the Blue Mountains.
He said it would take weeks to repair.
"The landslip, which occurred near Blackheath, has closed the line between Katoomba and Mount Victoria, which means passenger services and freight cannot travel over the Blue Mountains," Mr Farraway said.
A press release from Mr Farraway said the Dubbo and Broken Hill XPT services to and from Sydney had been replaced by coaches, where available.
It also said Bathurst services were being replaced with coaches between Lithgow and Bathurst return, where available.
It was not clear, though, about the rest of the journey between Lithgow and Sydney.
The Western Advocate has been told that Bathurst Bullet passengers are asked to use transportnsw.info to get the latest information about the return service to Sydney.
The advice from Mr Farraway and from Transport for NSW on Tuesday afternoon was to avoid non-essential travel over the Blue Mountains.
It was the same advice in March 2022 when roads and rail in the Blue Mountains were affected by heavy rain and in January 2020 when bushfires were affecting the region.
