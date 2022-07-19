A WOMAN who sold a lounge she no longer owned for $900 on Facebook Marketplace has pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Chantel Sheree Tailford, 41, of Scoble Place in Parkes, appeared before Magistrate Kevin Hockey in Bathurst Local Court recently.
The court heard how Tailford sold the item on the internet site despite the fact it was now the property of her ex-boyfriend.
Her solicitor, Ms Duncan, said while her client did have a record, there were no other matters of dishonesty, adding her client had pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and, as such, was entitled to a discount of 25 per cent on sentence.
"She has good prospects of rehabilitation," she said.
The court heard that Tailford was paying off the lounge, which was being retained by her former boyfriend.
The court heard Tailford, who was once a dental assistant but now on Centrelink payments after being diagnosed with a serious illness, was remorseful.
"She is willing to pay the victim back," Ms Duncan said.
Mr Hockey asked why she hadn't paid the money back.
"She doesn't have the money, will probably have to go on a payment plan," Ms Duncan explained.
Police alleged Tailford advertised a lounge for sale on Facebook Marketplace and the victim in the matter sent a message on June 21 that she was interested in buying it.
The pair came to an agreed price of $900, with the accused sending the victim a copy of the couch's original sale receipt from Fantastic Furniture as well as a picture of the actual lounge, according to police.
Police allege Tailford asked the victim to transfer the money from the sale into her account as the couch was at her ex's house and they weren't talking.
Tailford messaged the victim: "If there are any hassles with anything I will reimburse you."
On June 28, the victim transferred $900 into Tailford's account and asked if she could collect the lounge on June 30.
The accused replied: "That should be fine."
At 5.40pm on June 30, the victim arrived at Endurance Court, Bathurst with her father and a couple of his mates to collect the couch from the house.
The victim knocked on the door and said she had come to collect the lounge, but the man at the home said he didn't have one for sale.
The victim explained that his ex-partner had sold it to her and instructed her to come and pick it up, but she was told by the man that it was his lounge and he hadn't been in contact with his ex for more than 12 months.
The victim tried to contact the accused on both Facebook and via phone, but she did not answer any calls.
Police say the man came back outside and said to the victim: "She's an idiot ... you need to call the cops."
At 8.24pm, Tailford sent a message to the victim and she said she would come over to Bathurst and get the couch for her.
Messages continued between the victim and Tailford throughout the week. The victim tried to pick up the couch on July 2 before the victim asked the accused for a refund.
Police say the accused told the victim "she would get onto that".
The victim again asked for a refund, providing her banking details to the accused, who said she would transfer the money back.
Police say there was continued contact from the victim, but the accused never replied.
The victim then searched for Tailford on Facebook, saw her profile had disappeared and contacted police.
In sentencing, Magistrate Hockey sent a warning to the community, saying this type of offence was becoming more prevalent and adding it was relatively easy to carry out and hard to detect.
"The message must be sent to the community to take care when dealing with these types of transactions; more and more people are being ripped off," he said.
Tailford was convicted and fined $750 and ordered to pay $900 compensation to the victim.
