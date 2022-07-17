Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bakery and café could be approved for Stewart Street site

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 17 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A bakery and café could be approved for 369 Stewart Street.

ANOTHER bakery and café could soon be built in Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.