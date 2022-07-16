Western Advocate
Our People

Kim Anderson says goodbye to Country Coffee and embarks on a new chapter

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 16 2022 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kim Anderson reminiscing on the past 32 years of Country Coffee. Picture: Chris Seabrook

Not many people can say they achieved their dream and helped make someone else's come true.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.