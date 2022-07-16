Not many people can say they achieved their dream and helped make someone else's come true.
That's exactly what Kim Anderson did as she now passes on her business to manager of over 12 years Jane Issa.
With a goal to one day own her own café, it was with the support of her husband that this dream became a reality and Country Coffee was born.
Before life as a business owner began though, Ms Anderson was a TAFE teacher and specialised in home economics.
She spent time teaching students the art of cooking, and also unemployed people, providing them with essential skills in the kitchen.
With a wide range of cooking experience under her belt, a dream, and the support of her husband, Ms Anderson took a chance and opened Country Coffee.
She never expected that 32 years later business would be booming and she'd be passing ownership on to a long-time employee.
"I'm a dreamer and my husband's a doer, he'll make a reality out of something and I think he had that ability and he just supported the idea," Ms Anderson said.
"We did a lot of research and then decided where Country Coffee was the first time would make a lovely spot for people to come."
The original location of the popular café was at 139 George Street, where King's Antiques and Collectables currently is.
Country Coffee spent 17 years at the premises and continued to grow in popularity.
The menu reflected the name of the business with customers treated to a range of homemade country-styled meals, and Ms Anderson wore multiple hats to ensure the success of the business.
"I was everything there, we only had probably three or four people at a time working and it was open seven days a week," she said.
"Very hard work but that's what happens. If you do the hard work you often can make a dream come true."
While Ms Anderson loved the original premises and the homely feel it encompassed, the move to the corner of George and Russell streets gave the business an opportunity to expand further.
The size of the building along with the location proved to be a winning combination.
The new location also meant that Ms Anderson could get out of the kitchen and perform more front-of-house roles.
"We had no idea how it would take off," she said.
"Our breakfast became much more up to date, it gave opportunity to employ other people who could then offer their skills and a different type of menu.
"After one year we extended it and that really made it, it really opened up the shop and made it grow to what it's become."
One of the best parts about running a café in a country town is the lifelong friendships created.
Ms Anderson said she enjoyed seeing regulars bring in their children and then their grandchildren as the years went on.
"A significant thing is the relationships you make, the customers become your family and that's a real highlight," she said.
Ms Anderson also recalls many fond memories with current and past employees.
Some have been part of the Country Coffee family for decades while others just on a short-term basis, but all have played a vital role in the success of the business.
"I think that staff are your heartbeat, the heartbeat of the café because they're the ones that represent you," Ms Anderson said.
"That's what I've cherished, I've cherished the relationships that I've made with staff and I treasure all the memories."
Ms Anderson said her official goodbyes at a small on Wednesday, July 6, at Country Coffee.
Past and present employees attended along with customers, friends and family.
Ms Anderson said it was a mixture of emotions letting go of such a big part of her life.
"It's a special part of my heart, it was half of my life and it will still be our favourite place," she said.
While sad to say goodbye to the café, Ms Anderson is looking forward to spending quality time with her family and jumping right into the role of being a grandmother.
She said they will still pop by Country Coffee for breakfast and has the utmost faith that Ms Issa will put her heart and soul into the café.
