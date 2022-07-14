A Bathurst resident has become the face of a new national campaign.
A photo of Jane Somerville has been used to promote Telstra's new onshore calls initiative, with her face appearing on billboards around Australia.
Though it was unintentional, Ms Somerville said it's been quite fun and exhilarating.
"I'm not one that likes the limelight but it's exciting," she said.
"I have friends in Melbourne calling me saying 'I just saw you on a billboard on the main freeway.'"
Beginning her training with Telstra was only ever meant to be a short-term thing for Ms Somerville, but instead she has been with the company for 10 years and is now the face of its new campaign.
With the filming for the television advertisement taking place in Bathurst, staff were invited to be part of the process.
Ms Somerville said she attended because she was curious about what's involved in producing an ad, then unintentionally became the face of the campaign, which has brought call centres back to Australia.
Telstra announced on Tuesday, July 12, that all consumer and small business inquiry calls will be answered onshore.
The decision was made in response to customer feedback and is one of the many changes Telstra has made to improve customer experience.
Ms Somerville said listening to customer requests is something the company prides itself on.
"It's something that was called out through customers and Telstra has listened. Telstra is good like that, they listen to their customers," she said.
"People have been calling out for calls to come back onshore for so long now."
Having call centres onshore will provide thousands of Australians with jobs.
Telstra announced that around 2000 people across the country have already been hired and Ms Somerville said it will benefit all regions of Australia.
"It's going to help promote the city call centres; we've got Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. But then it's also going to help promote the regional areas," she said.
"We have three new training groups that have started this year [in Bathurst]. So it is growing Australian jobs, definitely Bathurst has grown in the last year."
Another perk of the initiative is the roles it's created provides employees with great flexibility as it allows the team to work from home.
Telstra chief executive officer Andrew Penn said the initiative is about locals helping locals.
"Thanks to hybrid working, this means the person helping you could be in your state, suburb, town or - who knows - even your street," he said.
"Now when you call, you will speak to locals from all over Australia - people who reflect our community and customer base including many who have accents representing our diversity."
