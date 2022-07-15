School holiday workshops at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery [BRAG] have once again proven successful, with both events selling out well in advance.
On Wednesday, participants were treated to a monotype and foam block workshop, which involved the printing of self-designed foam etchings onto paper using ink.
This was followed by a drypoint etching workshop on Thursday, which saw participants learn how design images on printing plates to create multiple prints.
Both workshops were inspired by Side of the Sky, the latest exhibition from Hill End artist Luke Sciberras currently on display at BRAG.
BRAG educator Lulu Smith said it's fantastic to see both workshops generate significant interest among local school children.
"They've been wonderful participants who have shown plenty of enthusiasm towards the workshops," Ms Smith said.
"Some participants attended both workshops, and it's great to see such a welcome number of school students so enthusiastic about creativity."
Ms Smith said school holiday workshops are an ideal avenue to introduce younger members of the community to BRAG's exhibitions and resources.
"The workshops also help generate interest in visual arts among local youth who may never have tried their hands at the activity," she said.
"Imagination and creativity is incredibly important to nurture from a young age, and if we don't foster it, they may never develop that creative spark, which can present a host of benefits later in life."
"It also familiarises students with BRAG staff and what the gallery has to offer, and community engagement is essential to broadening the site's appeal."
Ms Smith said BRAG will be launching a new initiative towards the end of Term 3 encouraging students to investigate a vast variety of art mediums.
"The 'Colour Club' will be two lots of four sessions investigating drawing skills, wet media and dry media," she said.
"No experience is necessary, and we'll be targeting primarily high school students for these sessions, which are slated to commence in late Term 3 and run into Term 4, but more will be confirmed closer to the dates."
For more information about BRAG's current and upcoming programs, visit www.bathurstart.com.au.
