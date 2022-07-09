After four years of planning and two months of writing, Bathurst resident Cadance Bell has just released her first book and is overwhelmed by the response it has received.
The official launch will be in Mudgee on Saturday, July 9, which is where Ms Bell grew up and where the book is set - as it's her memoir.
Ms Bell has already made a name for herself as an Australian writer, producer and director of film and television, but the memoir has taken her career to the next step.
Ms Bell opens up about her life in The All Of It: A Bogan Rhapsody, which takes readers on the journey of a young transgender kid in a small country town.
"I've been working towards this for about four years now," she said.
"I had a really popular blog called I Miss Pockets, that ended up getting a lot of people reading it so I started giving talks based on some of the chapters of the blog.
"Eventually I gave a talk at the Sydney Opera House and had a chat with Penguin [Books Publishing Company] and went from there.
With Penguin Books being such a prestigious company, Ms Bell said it's been a dream come true to have them publish her work.
Knowing from a very young age that something didn't feel right, The All Of It: A Bogan Rhapsody discusses the journey of being transgender and learning to accept yourself and find happiness.
Ms Bell said she went through some dark times but couldn't be happier where life has led her, with a successful career and a loving fiancé, Amanda Sato.
"My ultimate goal is for people to know queer people, like really know them, because that's the only way we're going to be able to unmake prejudice," Ms Bell said.
"I knew at a very early age that something was wrong, but I was a Catholic boy in Mudgee going to a Catholic primary school and this was in the 90s as well, where anything that wasn't cool was gay and you didn't want to be gay."
While the book provides an insight into the LGBTQIA+ community, Ms Bell's ultimate goal is to give people a laugh and allow them to enjoy themselves while creating awareness around the transgender community.
With an interesting family tree, the book is also filled with stories about attempted murders, court cases and "all sorts of craziness".
Ms Bell said she would still have an interesting story even without the transitioning side of things.
"Even though it is a trans memoir, it's also very much an exploration of working class families and in particular rural Australians," she said.
"I come from a family cobbled together by secrets and love so I made sure to capture them."
So far, Ms Bell said the reviews have been terrific and she's so proud of the results.
Being involved in the film industry as well, taking her dream to the next level would be seeing her story come to life on-screen.
"Watch this space," Ms Bell said when asked if there was television potential for the memoir.
"Storytelling is the root of all social evolution and that's how we make change."
The All Of It: A Bogan Rhapsody is available in most book stores, online at eBook and via audiobook.
