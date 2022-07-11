Western Advocate
What's on

Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer 2022 to feature seven contestants

Sam Bolt
Sam Bolt
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer 2022 participants [clockwise, from top left] Mark Dwyer, '50 Shades of Joy' [Daffodil Cottage], Louisa Kelly, Andrew Crauford, Janelle Kemp and Becky House [not pictured, Mac and Reuben Spargo].

Bathurst's annual 'Dancing with the Stars' is set to go ahead this year, with seven contestants to contest Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer in September.

