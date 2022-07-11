Bathurst's annual 'Dancing with the Stars' is set to go ahead this year, with seven contestants to contest Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer in September.
The charity event will return to Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, September 17 after last year's event raised a record $103,811 for NSW Cancer Council.
This year will see seven contestants aim to please the judges at the gala event, each with different reasons for taking part.
The contestants include Andrew Crauford [Ray White Emms Mooney], Mac and Reuben Spargo [Prime 7 Central West], Mark Dwyer [LJ Hooker Bathurst], Louisa Kelly, Janelle Kemp [Skillset Senior College], Becky House [Kenny Spring Solicitors] and '50 Shades of Joy', comprising of Daffodil Cottage staff and volunteers Fay King, Dianne Hellyer, Jenny Moore, Gwyneth Kelly, Mooreen Macleay, Elizabeth Magee and Bec McLeod.
Each contestant will be paired with a local dance studio to learn a dance routine for the event.
Participating dance studios include Pure Imagination Performing Arts, Dancin' Diva's Pole Studio, Bathurst Academy of Dance, Urban Edge Dance Studios and JLD Dance Studio.
NSW Cancer Council Western NSW community relations coordinator Katherine Bodiczky said the event is entering its eighth year, and will once again prove a wonderful opportunity to financially support local residents undergoing cancer treatment.
"With one in two Australians diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, the money raised at Stars of Bathurst is vital to supporting these Australians in their cancer journey," Ms Bodiczky said.
"The community continues to get behind it and support this great gala fundraising event. We are excited to see the fun and energetic performances by the stars. It will be a night not to be missed."
Cancer Council is Australia's leading cancer charity working across every aspect of every cancer.
All donations help fund world class research, prevention programs, advocacy and support services.
Tickets to the gala event at Bathurst Goldfields cost $100.
For more information, visit the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer Facebook page.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
