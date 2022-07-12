Western Advocate
Good News

Eglinton Tennis Club launches new $159,882 clubhouse over the weekend

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 12 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eglinton Tennis Club head coach Rod Schumacher, club member John Bullock, mayor Robert Taylor and club president Kurt Booth. Picture: Phil Blatch

The tin shed served the Eglinton Tennis Club well for many years, but Saturday saw the ushering in of a new era for one of the sport's proud homes in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.