Western Advocate
Good News

Daffodil Cottage enters team to take part in Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 13 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 50 Shades of Joy team, comprising of Daffodil Cottage's Fay King, Dianne Hellyer, Jenny Moore, Gwyneth Kelly, Mooreen Macleay, Elizabeth Magee and Bec McLeod. Picture: Sam Bolt

The annual Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event has been known over the years for producing a dazzling array of solo and duo performances by untrained dances for a charitable cause.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.