The annual Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer event has been known over the years for producing a dazzling array of solo and duo performances by untrained dances for a charitable cause.
But for this year's event, a seven-person group has banded together to prepare a routine for the event, and they're a group who has first-hand knowledge about the positive impact of fundraising to support cancer patients.
Advertisement
Daffodil Cottage has put together '50 Shades of Joy' as their entry for the long-running charity event, comprising of Fay King, Dianne Hellyer, Jenny Moore, Gwyneth Kelly, Mooreen Macleay, Elizabeth Magee and Bec McLeod.
As either staff members or volunteers, all seven ladies play a vital role at Daffodil Cottage providing care and support for patients undergoing cancer treatment and their families.
Ms Kelly said the group, while pleased to be able to support a worthwhile cause, is simply taking part "to dance and have some fun."
"We are hoping to raise some much-needed money for Cancer Council NSW to support cancer patients and their family members through information, support groups, online support and research," she said.
"We would also like to promote cancer awareness in the Bathurst community. Sadly, many of us have lost loved ones to cancer - so this is a very personal crusade."
Ms Kelly said if the group could describe their dancing style in three words, it would be erratic, uncoordinated and questionable.
"There's absolutely zero to minimal experience between us, but we all had that fantasy of swan diving off the stage into the arms of Patrick Swayze back in the 1980's," she said.
"'Nobody puts baby in a corner', and whilst we have no dance experience (and some family members may say no talent), we are all giving it a crack in the good fight against cancer."
The group has been paired with Bathurst Academy of Dance for their routine, which will be performed at the Dance for Cancer gala dinner at Bathurst Goldfields on Saturday, September 17.
Ms Kelly said the group will commence dance classes early in Term 3, and they're looking forward to the fundraising component of the event.
"There's lots of ideas being tossed around (we can't give too much away) and we have the support of the wonderful Daffodil Cottage staff and volunteers," she said.
"We're excited to get started on the fundraising, as we support NSW Cancer Council's overall goal of bringing an end to cancer."
To support '50 Shades of Joy', visit the group's fundraising page on the Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.