BATHURST Winter Festival organisers have seen a strong increase of ice skating ticket sales compared to previous years.
As of Monday, July 11, almost 14,500 tickets have been sold for the ice skating rink, up 10 per cent on the same period in 2019 and 2021.
And over 50 per cent of ticket sales have come from outside the local 2795 postcode area.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said it's great to see strong visitation to the city during the festival.
"Just over half [52 per cent[ of the ice skating session ticket sales are from outside the 2795 postcode area with the top three locations for those visiting the ice rink coming from Orange, Lithgow and Blayney," he said.
"We also know that we have had a strong visitation to the festival from the Sydney metropolitan area."
Ticket sales for the Ferris wheel and carousel have also sold well, with 13,000 tickets sold for the Ferris wheel and almost 12,000 sold for the carousel.
Almost 10,000 tickets have been sold for the additional rides that have been in Church Street during the festival weekends.
Cr Taylor said the festival continues to bring valuable tourist dollars into the local economy.
"The festival remains incredibly popular with our local community, but also has the added benefit of bringing substantial numbers of visitors into the city, from across the Central West but also from Sydney and other locations," he said.
"This helps bring valuable tourist dollars into the region, providing a boost for local businesses."
The Bathurst Winter Festival is set to run from July 2-17.
It's set to provide a boost to the local economy by more than $1.5 million, also bringing $1 million into household income too.
The most recent major event at the festival - Brew and Bite on Saturday evening - was a great success, with 30 market stalls, 25 food vans and 12 drink stores on offer.
This year the stalls were more spread out than usual, with the food and drink vans stationed in Machattie Park while the markets were set up along King's Parade.
For more information on the Bathurst Winter Festival, visit the website www.bathurstwinterfestival.com.au.
