Western Advocate

Over 14,000 ice skating tickets sold for Bathurst Winter Festival.

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:39am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE ICE: The ice skating rink proved to be a big attraction on Saturday evening at the Bathurst Winter Festival. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 070922cwintrfst10

BATHURST Winter Festival organisers have seen a strong increase of ice skating ticket sales compared to previous years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.