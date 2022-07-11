Wet weather and dusting of snow likely for region's high country

COLD and wet weather may bring a dusting of snow to the region's high country on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Advertisement
With that forecast, it means places like Oberon (1113m) and Mount Canobolas (1397m) could receive a dusting of the white stuff.
READ MORE:
The temperature in Bathurst is expected to drop over the two-day stretch, with a high of 12 and low of four degrees on Tuesday, followed by a high of eight and low of -1 on Wednesday.
Oberon will be slightly colder, with a high of just eight and low of zero on Tuesday, followed by a high of five and low of one on Wednesday.
In terms of rain, it's been a slightly wet July, with a total of 17.6 millimetres haven fallen.
The most of the rain came on July 2, when a total of 13.2mm fell.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.