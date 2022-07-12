Part of highway to close for one night, work continuing on landslip site near Blackheath

A SECTION of the Great Western Highway will be closed on Thursday night for clean-up work after the recent wild weather in the Blue Mountains.
Transport for NSW says the highway will be closed in both directions between Mount Victoria and Lithgow for what is described as "emergency maintenance work".
It says the work, which will involve clearing debris and installing safety barriers, will be carried out between 8pm on Thursday, July 14 and 5am on Friday, July 15.
While that section of the highway is closed, a detour will be in place via Chifley Road and Darling Causeway, but Transport for NSW says local access for residents will be maintained while the work is in progress.
Meanwhile, Minister for Regional Transport Sam Farraway has visited the site of a landslip near Blackheath.
Mr Farraway announced last week that the recent wild weather in the Blue Mountains had caused what he described as a "major landslip" to develop alongside the main western rail line across the mountains.
He said the landslip, near Blackheath, had closed the rail line between Katoomba and Mount Victoria, which meant passenger services and freight could not travel over the Blue Mountains.
In an update on his Facebook page, Mr Farraway said he had visited the site of the landslip today and he would have an update "very soon", including what the damage means for freight and passenger services.
