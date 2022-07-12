Western Advocate
Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium still leaking after $70,000 investment to fix roof

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated July 12 2022 - 3:29am, first published 3:00am
Indoor Sports Stadium's still leaking after $70,000 investment

A $70,000 investment to fix the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium's leaky roof hasn't necessarily solved the problem.

