Bathurst businessman Darryl Leahey enters plea in blackmail case

A BATHURST businessman charged with attempting to blackmail then-Bathurst Regional councillor Jacqui Rudge has pleaded guilty to the matter and will be sentenced next month.
Darryl Anthony Leahey, 63, of Violet Street, South Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court Magistrate Kevin Hockey on Wednesday, charged with demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
Advertisement
Leahey was charged by police in November 2021.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Leahey's solicitor, Evan Dowd, said a plea of guilty was entered in relation to the agreed facts, and asked for a sentence assessment report [SAR] to be ordered, with the matter to possibly go over to August 17 or 31 for sentencing.
Crown solicitor Mr Halls supported the application for a SAR, with Mr Hockey saying: "I understand; I need to be satisfied it's appropriate to do so."
After reading the agreed facts which were tendered to the court, Mr Hockey said it was "certainly a matter" where a sentencing assessment report was suitable, and initially put the matter over for August 31 for sentence, but then moved it to Tuesday, August 30, because he said there "might be a bit of time" required in sentencing.
Leahey was ordered to report to Bathurst Community Corrections within 48 hours of Wednesday's court appearance.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.