Western Advocate

Bathurst businessman Darryl Leahey enters plea in blackmail case

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst businessman Darryl Leahey enters plea in blackmail case

A BATHURST businessman charged with attempting to blackmail then-Bathurst Regional councillor Jacqui Rudge has pleaded guilty to the matter and will be sentenced next month.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.