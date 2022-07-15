Bathurst residents rugged up and braved the cold weather to enjoy the Winter Festival's Brew & Bite event on the weekend.
There were plenty of options available to suit all taste buds, with dinner and dessert trucks parked along Keppel Street next to Machattie Park.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook captured some of the happy faces enjoying the evening.
