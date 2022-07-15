Western Advocate
Photos

The Winter Festival's Brew & Bite event a success

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 15 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bathurst residents rugged up and braved the cold weather to enjoy the Winter Festival's Brew & Bite event on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.